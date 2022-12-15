M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 480,196 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.