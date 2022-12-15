M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,428 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 335,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CL King lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

