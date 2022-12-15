M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,431 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.