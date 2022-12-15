M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

ADSK opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

