M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zscaler by 142.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler stock opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.