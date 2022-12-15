M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Perion Network by 486.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 52.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.6 %

Perion Network Company Profile

NASDAQ PERI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

