M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Perion Network by 486.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 52.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
