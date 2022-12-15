M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $273.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

