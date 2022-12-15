M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,852,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $74,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

TPG opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.17.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

