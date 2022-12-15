M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

