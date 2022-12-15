Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,807,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $721,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 439,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,839,000 after purchasing an additional 188,602 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 218,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

