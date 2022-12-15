Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 54.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.