Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

