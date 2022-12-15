Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Critical Comparison

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 3.46 $29.32 million $2.50 12.60 California BanCorp $65.47 million 3.15 $13.37 million $1.99 12.44

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 22.79% 9.65% 1.06% California BanCorp 21.66% 10.58% 0.85%

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated sixty full-service retail banking locations in Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

