Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $40.34. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 2,654 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

