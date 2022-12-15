Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 202 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($185.87).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 231 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($184.21).

Mitie Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MTO opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,710.00. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

About Mitie Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.