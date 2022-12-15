Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 202 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($185.87).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 231 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($184.21).
Mitie Group Stock Down 0.7 %
MTO opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,710.00. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Read More
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.