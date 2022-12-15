Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $209.90 and last traded at $208.43. 198,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,101,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.54.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,827,837.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock worth $70,681,386. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
