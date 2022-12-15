Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.26 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.