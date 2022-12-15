Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.90

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.90 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 193.70 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 477,228 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.16).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,759.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 22,206 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £39,748.74 ($48,765.48).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.