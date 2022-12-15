Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $106.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.67.

NYSE WAB opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

