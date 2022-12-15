Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Buys 56 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.00).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($354.51).
- On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley bought 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($894.71).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 530 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,656.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.79. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
