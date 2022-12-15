Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Buys 56 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.00).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($354.51).

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley bought 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($894.71).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 530 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,656.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.79. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

