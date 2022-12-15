Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,510. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

COOP stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

