MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.71 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

