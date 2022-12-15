MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

