MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.43.

MTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

TSE MTY opened at C$60.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$63.96.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

