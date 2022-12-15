MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.74

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.74 and traded as high as C$60.77. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.06, with a volume of 9,751 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.