N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.69

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.69 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.34). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 65,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £128.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

