Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading Down 0.9%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 38,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 207,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Labs stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nano Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

