NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The company traded as high as $73.20 and last traded at $73.20. 24,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,161,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 8,032.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 442,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

