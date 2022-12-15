News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,393 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

