Nordic American Tankers Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $648.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.17. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

