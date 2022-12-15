Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a report released on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $269.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

