Northland Capmk Weighs in on DocGo Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $705.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.