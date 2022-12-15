Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.25

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $55.62. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 14,442 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

