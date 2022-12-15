NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. NOW has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

