Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 11593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

