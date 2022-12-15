On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Simon Cooper Buys 288,587 Shares of Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Simon Cooper purchased 288,587 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £340,532.66 ($417,780.22).

On the Beach Group Trading Down 4.2 %

LON OTB opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.23. On the Beach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 316 ($3.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £224.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

