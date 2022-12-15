Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Sunday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

GMDA stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 751.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 3,225,806 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $3,800,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

