OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $5.35. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 491,758 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

