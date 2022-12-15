O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $814.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $807.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

