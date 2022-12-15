Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 29.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $7,769,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

