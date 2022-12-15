Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Down 7.5%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.05 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.05 ($0.54). Approximately 255,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 294,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.63 ($0.58).

Pensana Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £109.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.20.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

