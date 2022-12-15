Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $9.49 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

