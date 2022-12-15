Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $597.13

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.13 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 615.40 ($7.55). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 615.40 ($7.55), with a volume of 1,394,673 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 710 ($8.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.57) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.34) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 744.17 ($9.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 565.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($126,610.23).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

