Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen Sells 7,395 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

