Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 12887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

