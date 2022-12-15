Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,562 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $166,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE PLNT opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
