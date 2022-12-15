Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,562 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $166,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

