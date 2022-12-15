Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

