Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The company has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

