Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $25,142,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,807,562 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,543,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 75.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 439,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,839,000 after buying an additional 188,602 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

