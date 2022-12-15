Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 6.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38. 2,708,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,805,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
