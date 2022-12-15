Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 6.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38. 2,708,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,805,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

